Guymon Police Department introduces new K-9 unit

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police Department has introduced a new K-9 unit to the department.
K-9 Riggs, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois imported from Poland, is the new partner to K-9 handler Sgt. Derick Hamilton said the City of Guymon.
The City said Sgt. Hamilton and K-9 Riggs recently completed training at the Little Rock K-9 Academy and completed their National certification.
K-9 Riggs’ specialized training includes Narcotics, Tracking and Apprehension.
Sgt. Hamilton has been with the Guymon Police Department for 6 years.
The Guymon Police Department’s previous Police Service Dog was poker who was retired by the department in November of 2020.
More from MyHighPlains.com: