Guymon Police Department introduces new K-9 unit

K-9 Riggs, a 2 year old Belgian Malinois imported from Poland, is the new partner to K9 Handler Sgt. Derick Hamilton – courtesy City of Guymon Facebook page

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police Department has introduced a new K-9 unit to the department.

K-9 Riggs, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois imported from Poland, is the new partner to K-9 handler Sgt. Derick Hamilton said the City of Guymon.

The City said Sgt. Hamilton and K-9 Riggs recently completed training at the Little Rock K-9 Academy and completed their National certification.

K-9 Riggs’ specialized training includes Narcotics, Tracking and Apprehension.

Sgt. Hamilton has been with the Guymon Police Department for 6 years.

The Guymon Police Department’s previous Police Service Dog was poker who was retired by the department in November of 2020.