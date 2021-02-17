Guymon Fire Department to perform ice-rescue training

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

via Guymon Fire Department Facebook

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Guymon Fire Department announced it will be performing live Ice Rescue training at Sunset Lake in Guymon at 9 a.m., today.

According to the Department, this training will be on live ice.  “We will be using our skills of rescues and working on and under the ice.  We will be using our ice rescue equipment, suits, PFD’s, and skills.  This will not be weather scheduled as “colder the better” for this type training.”

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss