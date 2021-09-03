Guymon Fire Department Swift Water Team returns from Louisiana

Flood waters still surround homes as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

GUYMON, OK (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Guymon Fire Department announced Friday that the members of its swift water team are returning to Oklahoma after being deployed to Louisiana for a week.

According to a news release from the Guymon Fire Department, the department is planning to host a “Welcome Back Escort” at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The escort will be from Hwy 54 & Main Street in Guymon, north on Main Street through Guymon to 24th Street, then east on 24th Street to Fire Station One.

According to previous reports from by MyHighPlains.com, the department’s swift water team were initially deployed to Louisiana Sunday. The team of five rescue water technicians was called by Oklahoma Emergency Management to assist and aid in specialized rescues during Hurricane Ida.