Guymon city manager to resign after two years in position

GUYMON, OK (KAMR/KCIT) — Joe Dunham, the city manager for the city of Guymon, confirmed to MyHighPlains.com Tuesday that he will be resigning from his position Dec. 31.

According to Dunham, city officials are expected to host an executive session meeting this evening to choose the interim city manager. This comes after Dunham spent two years in the position.

The resignation was not an easy decision to make for Dunham, he said, stating that Guymon is on the cusp of some great things that he wanted to be a part of.

During his time with the city, Dunham says his proudest moments include the installation of automatic meter reading technology as well as developing a staff leadership development program, helping cultivate the city’s future leaders as individuals retire over the next five to 10 years.

Dunham said that he has accepted a position with the city of Lawton so he could be closer to his family.

The city of Guymon has posted a job listing for its city manager position. According to the listing, city officials are looking for “a success-proven manager who can bring leadership and provide vision to the position” with “a comprehensive background in all areas of government including finance, public works, utilities and capital projects, planning/zoning/code enforcement and public safety issues.”