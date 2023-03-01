CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that a guest choreographer is set to speak on Korean popular dances along with the industry at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

As part of WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series, Dr. Chuyun Oh, associate professor of dance at San Diego State University, will share insight on the K-pop industry which will then be published in her next publication. Officials said that Oh has published “K-pop Dance: Fandoming Yourself on Social Media” which describes and dissects the K-pop dance popularity.

“I like to share the significance of K-pop dance fandom,” Oh said, “I am also excited to share what I called ‘K-pop dance studies’ and how we can further expand this rising research area.”

Oh, according to officials, studied ballet at the age of seven at the Kirov Ballet Academy in Washington D.C. and in Seoul, then went on to earn international awards and perform around the globe. In addition, Oh earned a Ph.D. in performance studies at the University of Texas along with a master’s degree in dance aesthetics and a bachelor’s degree in dance theory from Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul.

“K-pop dance teaches us a lot, not just about identities but also about fitness business, entrepreneurship, community building, and a future of education,” Oh said. “Many of these positive changes have been made thanks to social media, which contributes to the popularity of K-pop dance in the U.S.”

Officials noted that Dr. Min Wha Han, assistant professor of communication studies, submitted the proposal for Oh to be the speaker as part of the series.

“As I see growing interests on this topic among WT students and people in this area, I thought it would be a great opportunity to introduce the topic and an academic approach to this as a growing research field to the campus community and beyond,” Han said. “Dr. Oh has recently published a book about K-pop dance, in which she theorized K-pop dance from an academic lens.

The event is free and open to the public, officials said.