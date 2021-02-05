“Guardian Program” at Spearman ISD helping out in case of active-shooter situations

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guardian Program, it is something Spearman ISD officials said they are glad to have but hopefully will not have to use.

“If anyone enters our building and plans to do harm to our students or our staff. They will be met with force and they will be met with guardians,” said Dan Gist, Spearman ISD Superintendent.

It’s where faculty, who remain anonymous to the public and students are allowed to carry handguns on their campuses and use them in times of crisis such as an active-shooter situation.

“We hope, as every school district does, that that never occurs because it’ll change our lives. It’ll change everyone’s lives,” said Gist.

Gist, who has only been with Spearman ISD for several months, had something similar at his previous district and said the selection process and what the faculty goes through to become guardians is rigorous.

“They’re all strategically placed and trained. We go through psychological exams. They go through training. They have to qualify. They have to have their concealed handgun. It’s a pretty intense CH in itself. On top of that, even before we allow anyone to carry, we’re going to put them through a minimum of 16 hours of training. That’s on and off campus,” said Gist.

Gist said one of the biggest advantages of having guardians on campus, is time.

“The first five minutes are the most critical time. For us to get law enforcement here, it’s generally at least going to take five minutes. We’re small town so that’s great. But that first five minutes, getting our kids secured and us securing our building are critical,” said Gist.

Gist said there is only a select amount of people who know who the guardians are on each campus.

Those include the assistant superintendent, the school board and other guardians in the program.