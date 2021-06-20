Gruver ISD named School Board of the Year by Region 16

GRUVER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gruver ISD Board of Trustees has been named the 2021 Outstanding School Board of the Year for the region by Region 16.

According to a news release, Education Service Centers (ESC) statewide nominate school boards in their particular region for this honor. Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) presents the winning school board with the award.

“The Gruver ISD Board of Trustees is simply dedicated to excellence in education in our area,” said Ray Cogburn, Region 16 ESC Executive Director. “This amazing board was chosen because of their vigorous focus on what is best for the students and teachers in Gruver ISD. We’re very confident they will represent Region 16 well at the next level.”



School boards who are nominated to represent their regions, Region 16 officials added, are in contention to be named one of five Texas Honor Boards. This includes the opportunity of being named Texas’ Outstanding School Board.



Region 16 officials listed the following criteria for being considered when selecting the school board to represent the region:

Function as a policy-making body

Adherence to adopted board policies

Support for educational performance

Support for education improvement projects and school transformation

Commitment to a code of ethics

Provision of financial support for the school system

Participation in workshops and improvement programs

Placement of the welfare of children above personal or political motives

Public relation efforts

Maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationship among board members

The Gruver ISD Board of Trustees will be will be recognized at the TASA/TASB Convention, which takes place in the fall.



