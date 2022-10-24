CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced Monday that a Gruver family was recently announced as the university’s 2022 Family of the Year.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, Gruver small-business owners Francisco and Sara Trejo were named West Texas A&M University’s Family of the Year on Oct. 22 during the university’s Family Weekend celebrations. This comes after the family was nominated by Jose Trejo, a sophomore business management major at West Texas A&M.

According to the release, Francisco and Sara Trejo co-own and operate the Gruver Café and Francisco Trejo also works at Gruver Farm Supply. Jose Trejo nominated his parents, saying that they are “a prime example of a loving couple sacrificing their entire life back in Mexico to give their children a taste of the American dream.”

“The Family of the Year Award recognizes people who have made a significant impact and contribution to the life of a WT student—parents, grandparents, guardians, family members or mentors,” Sami Thompson, the university’s assistant director of family and extended orientation, said in the release. “By supporting and encouraging our students, Buff families also support WT. Families are valuable partners in helping students make the most of their University experience, and we want to recognize them.”

