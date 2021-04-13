Growing food delivery service launches in Borger, looks to hire

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by Bite Squad today, its “widespread appeal has triggered the restaurant on-demand food app to expand its service to Borger. Delivery service has launched in Borger, increasing Bite Squad’s footprint in the state. Bite Squad is also looking to hire additional contract drivers for the area.”

The company said that it is kicking off its debut in Borger with a special deal – anyone in the city can get their food delivery free by using the Bite Squad app, no matter how much food is on the order.

Said the Company, “The Bite Squad app is simple to use. After creating an account, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully customizable menu, select your items, and tap to submit the order with a credit card. The app can also be used for carryout orders.”

Bite Squad is also looking to hire drivers in Borger. Those interested can apply here.