Groups come together to help those who became food insecure due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday morning over at the Hamlet Shopping Center, many in the community got some much-needed help after becoming food insecure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started at 8 p.m. on Saturday and volunteers handed out boxes that contained 25 pounds of protein or chicken, as well as 25-pound boxes that contained fruits and dairy with a gallon of 2% milk.

Daniel Prescott, President of Services of Hope said in the first hour they had 158 cars go through and that the first person was there at five this morning.

Prescott said seeing the number of volunteers out lending a hand shows they believe in what they are doing.

“And the community wants to do what they can do to help their fellow residents up in the community, no matter what side of town, your racial, your economic, religion, or whatever it is, they want to help. What I’m impressed by is the number of young people that are here. This youth movement that is moving this country is unbelievable,” said Prescott.

Prescott said over the course of the day, they saw people from all over the community come out.

“This is an unequaled opportunity for us to bless families who have bless this community for years and what we what them to know and their families to know their not forgotten no matter what part of Amarillo you live in, whether you live in the north heights, you’re in the central city, you’re in the suburbs, we want to bless you with food,” said Prescott.

Prescott added the boxes are made to feed a family of four.

The next food drive will be the first Saturday in October at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Prescott said they handed out food until they ran out.

