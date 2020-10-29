Group of local churches delivering treat bags to healthcare workers

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
BSA_-2747062982810648445

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials announced a group of local churches will deliver about 2,000 individual treat bags full of snacks to healthcare workers at BSA today, Oct. 29, at around noon, in response to the COVID-19 surge at area hospitals.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss