Group of local churches delivering treat bags to healthcare workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials announced a group of local churches will deliver about 2,000 individual treat bags full of snacks to healthcare workers at BSA today, Oct. 29, at around noon, in response to the COVID-19 surge at area hospitals.
