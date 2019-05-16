Local News

Groundbreaking for new Amarillo Meals on Wheels office

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Meals on Wheels broke ground on a new office building today. 

Meals on Wheels of Amarillo is a private, non-profit organization that delivers meals to the elderly and severely disabled. 

Their office was in downtown for 30 years before they decided to look for a more convenient location. 

The new office is closer to the hospital which makes it easier for them to pick up and deliver their meals. 

It also has more space for the staff to expand.

