Groundbreaking at new Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Work on the new Thompson Park pool has officially begun after a groundbreaking at the site Monday, 28, 2020.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said being able to break ground on what will soon be the new Thompson Park Pool has been a long time coming.

One of the biggest hurdles getting to this point was deciding what the new pool was going to be.

Mayor Nelson said a lot of thought has gone into the 8 million-dollar project as well as input from the community. She said she is ready for everyone’s hard work and creative ideas to finally pay off.

“My best hopes are not only would we replace the historic Thompson Park facility but that this would open the door to continue some new growth and developing the Thompson Park area so that we would have an entertainment. And a center of entertainment attractions here,” Mayor Nelson explained.

Some of the attractions for the new pool include a lazy river, toddler areas, dump buckets, and outside of the pool and gathering areas for families.

Despite COVID-19 Mayor Nelson is confident that they will meet their expected opening date set for memorial day of 2021.

The city said they hope that with having one of the largest pools in the Texas Panhandle and having other attractions like wonderland near that it would stem hotel and restaurant development on the north side of the city.

