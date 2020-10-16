Ground broken on new Deaf Smith County jail

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deaf Smith County broke ground on their new jail on Thursday.
The new jail was approved for construction by voters last November.
“As y’all know, the citizens of Deaf Smith County voted to build this and I just like to say thank you to them,” said Deaf Smith County Judge, DJ Wagner. “It’s not necessarily something to brag on, a new jail for the community, but it’s much needed. We’re setting up to watch Hereford grow.”
It passed with 55% of the vote.
