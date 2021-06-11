Greyhound Gallery to present Colors of Summer exhibit in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Greyhound Gallery said it is celebrating the season on Friday, June 11 with the “Colors of Summer” art exhibition at The Derrick.

Running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Derrick at 814 S. Taylor, the show is set to feature local artists as well as others from Oklahoma City, Denver, Lubbock, Canyon, and the DFW metroplex. James Owens is expected to provide live music, and cocktails along with area food trucks will be available with an admission price of $5.

Attendants will also be added to a drawing for a piece of art, according to the Gallery.

“We are excited to have our second art exhibition here at the Greyhound Gallery. Our first exhibition was well received with so much support from the community. We had live music, food trucks, and around 300-350 people – nearly as much art as there were guests!” said gallery manager Jesse Melson, “Currently we have over 30 artists and over 360 pieces of artwork throughout our three floors here at the Derrick.”

Originally built as a Greyhound Bus Station in 1946, now called the Derrick, the Greyhound Gallery lives in what is now available as an event space, art gallery, offices, and showcase for the Tascosa Office Furniture Showroom.

More information about the gallery can be found here.