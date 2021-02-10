Greyhound Gallery presents “The Lucky Dog” art exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Greyhound Gallery announced “The Lucky Dog” opening art exhibition show Friday, Mar. 5. The exhibition will start at 6pm in The Derrick located at 814 S. Taylor.
The Greyhound Gallery said the opening show will feature live music by local singer Emily George as well as artists from Oklahoma City, OK; Denver, CO; Lubbock, TX; Austin, TX; and the DFW Metroplex. Food trucks and cocktails will be served on site. The Greyhound Gallery will also be giving away original pieces of art to event attendees.
“We are beyond excited to get the chance to show off this space after being limited by the
pandemic,” gallery manager Jesse Melson says, “we planned originally to open last April but
had to put things on hold. So, in the down time we gathered a collection from local artists and
several from north Texas and Colorado that you should come and see.”
Melson says the gallery currently features almost 130 pieces of art, with 30-50 more pieces expected to arrive by the opening show.
For more information, visit the gallery website here or contact
Jesse Melson at 806-318-4119 for further information.
