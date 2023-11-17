AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students of Greenways Intermediate School are set to unearth a time capsule that was buried in 2003 on Friday in celebration of the school’s 20th anniversary.

The school’s first group of fifth and sixth graders buried the time capsule by the flagpole at the school in 2003, noted officials. Unearthing the time capsule, said the school, offers a “wonderful storytelling opportunity” for families and community members.

In addition, the ceremony will feature a speech from the current principal Toby King and former principal Steve West as they remark on the important role that the school has had within the community over the last two decades, according to officials.