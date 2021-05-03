Severe Weather Tools

Greater Amarillo area airports to receive $425,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds

Local News
TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Several airports in the greater Amarillo area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $425,000 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

PampaPerry Lefors Field$23,000
CanadianHemphill County Airport$13,000
DumasMoore County Airport$13,000
HerefordHereford Municipal Airport$9,000
VegaOldham County Airport$9,000
PerrytonPerryton Ochiltree County Airport$13,000
SpearmanMajor Samuel B Cornelius Field Airport$13,000
BorgerHutchinson County Airport$13,000
BorgerHutchinson County Airport$297,000
DalhartDalhart Municipal Airport$13,000
GruverGruver Municipal Airport$9,000
TOTAL $425,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

