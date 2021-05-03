Greater Amarillo area airports to receive $425,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Several airports in the greater Amarillo area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $425,000 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today.
The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.
|Pampa
|Perry Lefors Field
|$23,000
|Canadian
|Hemphill County Airport
|$13,000
|Dumas
|Moore County Airport
|$13,000
|Hereford
|Hereford Municipal Airport
|$9,000
|Vega
|Oldham County Airport
|$9,000
|Perryton
|Perryton Ochiltree County Airport
|$13,000
|Spearman
|Major Samuel B Cornelius Field Airport
|$13,000
|Borger
|Hutchinson County Airport
|$13,000
|Borger
|Hutchinson County Airport
|$297,000
|Dalhart
|Dalhart Municipal Airport
|$13,000
|Gruver
|Gruver Municipal Airport
|$9,000
|TOTAL
|$425,000
