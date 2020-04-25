Great turnout for Nourish the Panhandle Drive-Thru Food Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week we hosted a drive-thru food drive in an effort to nourish the panhandle, and it had a great turnout!

We teamed up with the High Plains Food Bank to help bring food to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are happy to report that because of everyone’s help, we filled 30 barrels with food, and raised over $20,000 for the High Plains Food Bank.

Every dollar raised is equal to five meals, so there will be plenty of meals going to those in need, but we are not done raising money for the High Plains Food Bank just yet.

If you would still like to donate to the High Plains Food Bank, we will be keeping a donation link available through the end of April. You can visit that link by clicking here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: