MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the Texas Rangers identified the victim of a 22-year-old homicide case of an unidentified woman in Gray County.

According to a DPS news release, the body of a woman who was found in McLean on August 1999 was identified as Brenda Sue Guessler, who law enforcement believes may have lived in or near Phoenix.

According to DPS, on August 12, 1999, rangers were called to assist in the investigation of a body an unidentified body of an adult woman who was found along I-40 west of McLean.

DPS said investigators tried to identify the woman by fingerprint, DNA, and composite sketch but were not successful. A DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In April 2022, DPS said, the Texas Ranger’s UCIP personnel reviewed lab reports and “pursued the advancements in DNA associated with this investigation.”

“The evidence was submitted to Othram Inc., and subjected to Advanced DNA testing funded by the Roads to Justice (RTJ) program. The test led to the possible identity of Brenda Sue Guessler. Guessler was positively identified through standard familial DNA comparison. Guessler was believed to live in or near the Phoenix, Arizona, area,” read the news release from DPS.

DPS said Texas Rangers are continuing to develop leads and information referencing this investigation.

Anyone with information about Brenda Sue Guessler is asked to call the Texas Rangers through email at rangers@dps.texas.gov.