PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that incoming freshmen will get the chance to meet with Buff alumni at an event in Pampa on Aug. 10.

Officials detailed that the WT Alumni Association will host its Senior Sendoff from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 at The Coffee Shop, located at 220 N. Cuyler St. in Pampa. Incoming freshmen from the Panhandle area, including Pampa and Borger, are invited to the event.

“We want incoming Buff freshmen to have the opportunity to meet each other and start building crucial bonds with their fellow WT students,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “We also want to give them the chance to meet alumni, who can share their WT experiences and offer them some helpful tips.”

The event will give freshmen the opportunity to learn about Buff Branding which is a welcome-to-campus weekend set from Aug. 17-19, according to officials.

Call 806-651-2311 to register for the event.