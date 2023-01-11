TxDOT Map of where the McLean Bridge project is expected to be located

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation are seeking comment from members of the McLean community surrounding the potential removal of an abandoned railroad bridge.

According to an announcement, TxDOT will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the McLean High School gym, located at 207 Fourth Street in McLean.

This meeting will center around the proposed removal of the eastbound and westbound I-40 bridges over the abandoned railroad track from BI-40 to SH 273, southwest of McLean. The goal would be to bring the I-40 roadway down to the ground level.

The meeting will give members of the public the chance to view maps and other exhibits on display surrounding the project. The release said that TxDOT staff are also expected to be on-site to answer questions surrounding the project.