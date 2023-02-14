GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation stated that a road in Gray County has been closed due to a fire.
Officials said that SH 273 is closed at CR S, about the nine-mile corner, near McLean because of a fire.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
