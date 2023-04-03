PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced that repair work to a bridge will close a road in Gray County.

Officials from Amarillo TxDOT said that bridge repair work at McClellan Creek will close FM 2473 in Gray County to through traffic starting Wednesday. The road will be closed at RM 1321 and at FM 1443 for two weeks.

Map provided by the Amarillo TxDOT

Officials said that on the east side of FM 2473, drivers will be detoured south on FM 1443 to I-40 westbound and then north on SH 273. On the west side of FM 2473, drivers will be detoured south on SH 273 to I-40 eastbound and then north on FM 1443.

“TxDOT would like to thank area residents for their patience and understanding while this closure is in place for the safety of the traveling public,” the release said.