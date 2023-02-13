GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fatal crash near Pampa left a 17-year-old boy dead and four other teens and children injured on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS detailed that at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old from Albuquerque was driving a 2006 Nissan Titan pickup truck at an “unsafe speed” on a dirt road eastbound on County Road D, about two miles west of Pampa.

DPS reported that the truck entered into a soft skid to the right, then traveled across the road towards the opposite side ditch. The driver, according to DPS, “over-corrected the steering” which caused the truck to enter a side skid across the roadway and eventually went into the ditch where it rolled over.

All “unsecured passengers,” including three passengers in the bed of the truck, were ejected from the truck. Only the driver was reported by DPS to have been wearing a seatbelt.

A 17-year-old from Albuquerque was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to DPS, while the 16-year-old driver was taken to a Pampa hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, DPS reported that another 16-year-old passenger and a 12-year-old were taken to an Amarillo hospital in serious condition, while an 11-year-old passenger was taken to a Pampa hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS added that the crash is currently being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.