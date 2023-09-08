(UPDATE: @3:57 p.m.)

Officials with Lefors ISD report that “All students have been accounted for, are safe, and have been picked up.”

(UPDATE: @3:15 p.m.)

According to the Lefors Fire Department on Facebook, they are asking residents who live in Lefors to evacuate right now (3:15 PM). They added for them to go north towards Pampa and for them to please not sit on Tumbleweed or Skyline as they will be impeding fire departments who are there to assist.

Original Story

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an update from Lefors Independent School District on Friday afternoon, students were being evacuated to the Rodeo Grounds in Pampa due to danger from at least one fire near the school.

At around 2:30 p.m., the district said that students would need to be picked up from the buses at the Rodeo Grounds.

This story will be updated as further information about the fire locations, spread, and potential risks are released.