UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

TxDOT reports that State highway 152 has been reopened.

Original story

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation reports that State highway 152 is closed at County Road 5 west of Pampa due to a downed power line.

TxDOT said on their Facebook post that Xcel Energy is on the scene.