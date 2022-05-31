GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa woman died on the scene after a head-on collision about 3 miles west of Pampa in Gray County on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Department detailed that at around 6:30 p.m. on May 30, a 63-year-old man was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra westbound on SH-152, while Kristen Knoop, 28, was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer eastbound. The Department said that Knoop crossed over the center stripe and traveled into the westbound lane for, “an unknown reason,” in the path of the driver of the Sierra.

The Sierra driver, according to the Department, was not able to avoid the collision and “crashed head-on” with Knoop. The GMC Sierra “came to rest on its wheels” in a field northwest of the roadway, while Knoop’s vehicle “came to rest on its top” in the westbound lane, the Department reported.

Knoop was confirmed dead on the scene by Gray County Justice of the Peace Karen Goodman, while the driver of the Sierra was taken to Pampa Regional Medical Plaza with injuries where he is in stable condition, the Department added.

The Department said that the incident is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.