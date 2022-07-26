PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Amarillo District Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT), on Monday, August 1 a bridge on SH 152 will be closed between Pampa and Borger for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will most likely be complete by the evening commute.

“Our goal is to improve the safety and ride quality of the roadway while minimizing the impact on area drivers,” says Pampa Area Engineer Zachary Mayer.

Officials stated that while repairs are underway, drivers going from Borger to Pampa will be detoured at FM 280 to FM 1059. Likewise, drivers going from Pampa to Borger will be detoured at FM 1059 to FM 280.

For more information on lane closures, visit the TxDOT Amarillo Facebook, and Twitter.