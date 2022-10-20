PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Police Department (PPD) reports that its dispatch received a call of a possible bomb threat at a local school at around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers with help from Pampa ISD personnel searched and cleared the campus said, officials.

Pampa PD said its Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the incident and allegedly found two juvenile suspects who were taken into custody and questioned. The police department said the two were released to parents pending search warrants for their electronic devices.

Officials said the campus was deemed safe and reopened at 5 p.m.

The Police Department said the call came from a website where crime can be reported. The investigation is still underway.