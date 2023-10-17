PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Police Department reported on social media that one man was taken into custody after a Monday night “short standoff” with Pampa police and the Gray County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

The department detailed that on Monday night police were called to the 1700 block of Duncan on a “Domestic Dispute” call. Upon arrival, the department reported that one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and police units were then involved in a short standoff.

The department said that the house was then cleared by Pampa PD and the GCSO.

The department added that information led police to a possible location where the alleged suspect, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Ryan Beller, was hiding.

Beller was found and then taken into custody without incident, the department reported.