PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the City of Pampa released details on an early-morning fire in the 400 block of Purviance Street on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Pampa Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Purviance Street at around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of a structure fire. Seven units from Pampa responded, along with assistance from a unit with the Hoover Fire Department. The scene was cleared by around 9 a.m.

There were no people in the building and no injuries associated with the fire, according to officials, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.