PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Pampa Independent School District announced that Pampa High School would be released early on Monday, with buses beginning to run starting at 12:45 p.m., to allow law enforcement to investigate a reported social media threat toward the school.

According to the district’s announcements, students began to be dismissed from school at 12:10 p.m. on Monday by their location in the building and not by grade level, and will be dismissed for the remainder of the day.

“This will allow law enforcement to continue their investigation while ensuring the safety of our students and staff,” said Pampa ISD, “Multiple law enforcement officers are on campus and will be present for dismissal.”

District officials noted that the high school would be the only campus released early on Monday, with all other campuses expected to have regular dismissal times and bus routes.