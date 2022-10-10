PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa and Gray County has approved the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

Officials said that in 2019 The City of Pampa and Gray County were awarded a Hazardous Mitigation Preparedness Grant from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to complete a Wildfire Mitigation Planning Project.

The project plan was completed on Sept. 1 in the form of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) said officials.

CWPP’s are living documents that are proven strategies for reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires. The plan will aim to address strategies and public education for wildfire hazard mitigation that were approved by the Gray County Emergency Management Office and the CWPP Working Group.

The plan was accepted by Pampa, Lefors, McLean, and Gray County.