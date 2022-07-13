PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Pampa Fire Department took to social media to offer information on the upcoming Chief Greg Lee Memorial Golf Tournament, expected to be hosted by the Pampa Firefighters Association on July 23.

According to the firefighters association, the golf tournament will be held at the Hidden Hills Golf Course in Pampa beginning at 8 a.m. on July 23.

For those wishing to participate in the four-person scramble, registration is priced at $300 per team. The association detailed that those interested can register “at the Pro Shop” or by contacting Brad Hadly at 806-440-1160.

Participants in the tournament will also have the chance to win a car from Country II Chevrolet for a hole-in-one, according to the association; a winner will be presented with $25,000 in credit towards a vehicle of their choice.

Altogether, the association said that the proceeds from the tournament will go towards the children’s Angel Tree program, as well as a “shoes for kids” program.