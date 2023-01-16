PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa released information about an early Sunday morning fire that impacted a local restaurant in north Pampa.

According to a post on the city of Pampa’s Facebook page, crews from the Pampa Fire Department were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2800 block of Perryton Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials with the Pampa Fire Department responded with six units and 11 personnel and the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department responded with one unit and five personnel, causing the scene to be clear around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said in the post that the restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. Fire Marshal Jason Roberts said in the post that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.