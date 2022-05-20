PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced that an officer with the Jordan Unit in Pampa, 39-year-old Jade Drennan, died on Thursday from complications with COVID-19.

According to the TDCJ, Drennan had been with the department for two years in Pampa. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22, and was hospitalized on Jan. 27, where she remained “until her condition recently deteriorated.”

“Officer Drennan was well liked for her thoughtfulness and giving heart,” said Warden Robert Almanza, “She enjoyed sharing stories about her daughter. She will be missed by everyone at the Jordan and Baten Units.”

“The TDCJ expresses its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Officer Drennan,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier, “We are grateful for her service to the agency and the kindness she displayed to her peers. She will be missed by everyone who knew and worked with her.”

As reported by the TDCJ, Officer Drennan was married and had one daughter.

The TDCJ also noted that it has had a total of 86 employees die in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.