PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the city of Pampa took to social media on Tuesday to advise community members about a reported scam related to Pampa Animal Services.

According to officials, the Pampa Police Department was notified of a person calling community members “at random” while claiming to be with Pampa Animal Services and demanding payment for unpaid fines or fees. Officials advised community members to be wary of such phone calls and to not give the person any information or follow instructions but to simply hang up the phone.

“Pampa Animal Services, nor the Pampa Municipal Court which handles animal related offenses and fines, will ever call and demand payment over the phone,” said Pampa officials, “If you receive one of these calls, do not give the person any information nor follow any of their instructions. Simply hang-up on them.”

Officials also advised that those needing to verify any outstanding fines or fees can contact the Pampa Municipal Court at 806-669-5785. As noted by the city website, the court is expected to handle certain traffic and city ordinance violations written by the police department and Animal Control, among other responsibilities.