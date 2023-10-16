PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Breast Center of Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to offer free screenings at a Wellness Event on Wednesday in Pampa.

According to officials, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pampa Regional Medical Center, located at 100 West 30th Street in Pampa. The event will give uninsured patients the opportunity to receive free Pap exams, blood pressure screenings and glucose screenings.

Representatives will be on-site to schedule free mammograms for patients while TTUHSC Get F.I.T. to Stay Fit will provide colon cancer screening information. No appointment is needed for the event, however, all services will be provided on a first come, first served basis, according to officials.

Officials noted that refreshments will also be available for those that attend the event.

Contact 806-414-9556 for more information on the event.