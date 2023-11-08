GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are working a grass fire in Gray County Wednesday near McLean.
The fire was reported to be south of I-40 near McLean.
According to officials, the fire is active though roads have not had to be closed as of yet.
This is a developing story.
