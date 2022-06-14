PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa said it will begin spraying residential areas for mosquitos, as needed.

The city said the chemical product Biomist 30+30 is dispersed through an ultra-low volume sprayer. The product RAZOR PRO is being applied to kill grass and weeds on the streets.

The city wants to encourage people to keep their grass cut and empty any containers of water around their property. Stagnant water that collects in any container that will hold water, high grass, and weed areas are where mosquitoes breed.

The city said to call them at 669-5760 if anyone does not want their property sprayed.