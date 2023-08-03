GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Pampa announced that E. Browning from Jupiter Dr. to E. Harvester Ave. will be closed starting Aug. 5.

According to a City of Pampa press release, the project will span four to five weeks and, will consist of removing the asphalt in the low water crossing and replacing it with concrete, and installing asphalt to the approaches on the east and west.

Officials said this project is a continuation of the City’s Street Improvement Project if residents have any questions or concerns contact Gary Turley, City of Pampa Director of Public Works at 806-669-5750.