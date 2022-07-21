PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa reports on its Facebook page that crews with the city are currently working on a large water main leak in an area of downtown.

According to the city, the leak is currently affecting the water pressure of some residents and no one should be without water at this time.

The city said it is asking for residents to conserve water at this time as crews continue repairs.

An estimated time for repairs was not given by the city.

