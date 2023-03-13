LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Lefors has issued a boil water notice for residents asking that they boil water before consuming it.

According to the city, a loss in water pressure has caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require that the City of Lefors notify all residents to boil their water before using especially for those who may be more vulnerable; children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are susceptible to harmful bacteria in the water.

The city said water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes and cooled to ensure the destruction of any harmful bacteria. Bottled water or water that can be obtained from suitable sources can be used as an alternative to boiling water said the city.

The city said it will notify residents when it is no longer necessary to boil water.