LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Lefors, the previous Boil Water Notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been rescinded as of Sunday.

The city detailed that the public water system has taken “corrective action to restore the quality of the water distributed” used for drinking water or human consumption and provided TCEQ lab results to determine that the water no longer requires boiling.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Lindy Forsyth, City Secretary, at 806-835-2200, or at City Hall, 101 N. Court St., Lefors, Texas.