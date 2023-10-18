PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Gray County.

According to Texas DPS, a 1998 Lincoln Executive was traveling west on CR E near the intersection of CR 9.

Texas DPS said the bicyclist was headed southbound on CR 9, failed to yield the right of way, and made a left turn onto CR E in front of the car. The bicyclist was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Texas DPS stated that the Lincoln Executive struck the bicycle from behind. The driver of the vehicle stated the sun was in their field of vision, and they could not see the bike that pulled out in front.

The bicyclist, identified as Donald Mundell, 53, of Pampa, was pronounced dead at the scene by Gray County Justice of the Peace Karen Goodman. DPS detailed that the driver of the Lincoln Executive was not injured.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.