PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa announced Thursday that officials are working to replace a number of basketball courts in the city.

According to a post made to the city of Pampa’s Facebook page, work has begun on the replacement of the courts at Prairie Village Park as well as the courts at Marcus Sanders Park. Officials said the replacement is being donated by the Trae Young Family Foundation.

Officials said in the post that the old courts will be replaced with new ones, as well as new basketball goals and fencing at each park.