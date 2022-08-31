PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to event organizers, Pampa residents are invited to take part in a community forum and listening session hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and memory loss beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The forum, located at the new EDC building in Pampa, located at 200 N. Ballard, will give the community an opportunity to ask questions about the disease along with share personal experiences, organizers detailed.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a growing concern. Maria Llamas, Director of Programs and Services with the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a statement. “We invite families to join us so we can better understand community needs and address support for the Pampa area communities.”

To register for the forum click here or contact Director of Programs and Services Maria Llamas at 915-257-0246 or email mgllamas@alz.org.