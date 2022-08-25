PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a Wednesday morning single-vehicle wreck outside of Pampa reports the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said on Wednesday, at around 5 a.m., a vehicle was going east on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over landing on the right side before continuing to skid into a ditch.

According to troopers, during their investigation, they were told by the injured driver that there was a problem with the front steering axle, and the wheels did not turn while steering which caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

The passenger, Bradley Ritchie, 31, of Miami, Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Gray County Justice of the Peace. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.