Gray County Sheriff has been indicted by a grand jury, booked into Gray County Jail

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Gray County Sheriff, Michael Ryan, of Pampa, has been indicted for the offense of Abuse of Official Capacity.
Texas DPS said the 31st District Attorney requested the Texas Rangers investigate Sheriff Ryan.
Upon completion of the investigation, the Texas Rangers turned their findings over to the DA said DPS.
On Tuesday, July 6, Ryan was indicted by a grand jury and turned himself in, and was booked in the the Gray County Jail the same day.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest
